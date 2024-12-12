24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Sneak peek at the 2025 NYPD Canine and Friends Calendar

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, December 12, 2024 3:20PM
Dogs, horses among animals featured in NYPD 2024 Canine & Friends Calendar
Kemberly Richardson has more on the annual NYPD canine calendar.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we approach 2025, the New York City Police Foundation is introducing the NYPD Canine and Friends calendar.

All of the K-9s and horses from the department's Mounted Unit are front and center in the calendar, along with their human counterparts.

(video from previous year in media player above)

The 13-month calendar spans from January 2025 to January 2026 and features photos of the NYPD's four-legged partners in action.

Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 showed off a preview of the calendar and some of its stars.

Each of the NYPD's K-9s is named in honor of a fallen officer.

The calendar is $35, and proceeds will benefit ongoing Police Foundation programs and initiatives.

The NYPD said that they make a wonderful holiday gift!

