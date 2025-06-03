Social media 'prankster' on Long Island arrested, facing multiple charges

CENTEREACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was arrested on multiple charges in connection to "pranks" at homes and businesses on Long Island that police say he recorded and posted to his social media accounts.

Kyle Vazquez, 21, was arrested Monday night at a friend's home in Centereach.

On April 29, police say Vazquez dumped a large container of eggs on his head in front of a Ralph's Italian Ice on Middle Country Road in Centereach.

He left eggs and broken shells at the front entrance of the business before uploading the incident to his social media account.

Police say Vazquez also poured a bucket of beans over his head and onto the floor of Wing Wah, a restaurant also on Middle Country Road, on April 30.

Authorities say between May 19 and May 24, Vazquez requested to use the bathroom at three different homes in Centereach and Selden. Officials say Vazquez filmed the residents and the inside of their homes without their knowledge or consent while creating a disturbance.

All of the incidents were uploaded to his social media account, police say.

Vazquez is facing a slew of charges including dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image, unlawful surveillance and criminal tampering.

Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Vazquez is asked to call police at 631-854-8652.

