Sources: Jordan Clarkson expected to sign with Knicks

Jordan Clarkson is expected to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears free agency waivers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Sources had said earlier Monday that Clarkson was finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz that would make the veteran guard an unrestricted free agent.

Clarkson, 33, averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Jazz last season. He has been one of the best bench scorers in the league since arriving in Utah six seasons ago and won Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21.

Clarkson would bring an immediate scoring jolt to the Knicks bench, which logged fewer minutes and scored fewer points than any other reserve group in the NBA last season.

His ability to spell franchise playerJalen Brunson, who handled the ball for a league-high 8.6 minutes per game, could be helpful. Similar to the roles he has held with theLos Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliersand Jazz, Clarkson could have opportunities to play in New York's closing lineups, alongside Brunson to provide additional late-game playmaking.

Clarkson was the final holdover from the previous era of Jazz basketball and the only remaining player from the franchise's last postseason appearance in 2022. He had been in trade rumors for the past couple of seasons, but Utah never found a suitor.

Utah is shuffling its roster after a draft in which it acquired two talented young guards in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. The Jazz also are waiving forward Johnny Juzang, making him a free agent, sources said, and they moved Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for Jusuf Nurkic on Saturday.

ESPN's Chris Herring contributed to this report.