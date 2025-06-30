Sources: Ziaire Williams, Day'Ron Sharpe to re-sign with Nets

Free agent forward Ziaire Williamsand centerDay'Ron Sharpeboth intend to sign two-year, $12 million deals to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The Nets declined to tender Sharpe his qualifying offer ahead of free agency, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Sharpe has seen his minutes increase nearly every season since the Nets drafted him with the No. 29 pick in 2021 and he played a career-high 18.1 for Brooklyn last year.

Sharpe has experimented with a 3-point shot without much success yet; he went 11 for 45 on 3s last season. Most of his damage comes near the rim, where he shot 62.1% last year.

He was one of the most impactful players for Brooklyn last year, one of just three rotation players to have a positive net rating while he was on the court. The other two -- Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder -- were both traded early in the year.

Williams, 23, averaged a career-best 10 points and 4.6 rebounds in 63 games this past season, his first with the Nets.The second season of his deal is a team option, sources said.

Williams, a 2021 first-round pick who spent his first three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, has career averages of 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds.br/]