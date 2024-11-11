South Korea's Pepero Day celebration makes its way to Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Monday marks Pepero Day! It's a celebration in South Korea, similar to Valentine's Day.
The celebration made its way to New York City's Times Square.
There was a musical celebration and of course, plenty of the chocolate-covered cookie sticks were shared.
Eyewitness News Reporter Joelle Garguilo joined in on the fun. You can watch her report in the media player above.
