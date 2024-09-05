Grand jury indicts mother accused of killing son in wrong-way crash on murder charges

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A mother on Long Island charged in a wrong-way crash that killed her 9-year-old son is now facing murder charges.

A grand jury has indicted Kerri Bedrick on upgraded charges yesterday.

The 32-year-old was already charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and impaired with drugs.

Police say Bedrick sped in the wrong direction on the Southern State Parkway with her son in the back seat.

By the time police caught up with her; she had slammed into three other cars.