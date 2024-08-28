Grand jury indicts Long Island mother accused of killing son in wrong-way crash

A mother accused of killing her son in a wrong-way crash has been indicted by a grand jury.

A mother accused of killing her son in a wrong-way crash has been indicted by a grand jury.

A mother accused of killing her son in a wrong-way crash has been indicted by a grand jury.

A mother accused of killing her son in a wrong-way crash has been indicted by a grand jury.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A grand jury has voted to indict the Long Island mother accused of causing a wrong-way crash that killed her 9-year-old son.

Kerri Bedrick was arrested on August 22 after ending up in a head-on collision after driving in the wrong direction for miles on the Southern State Parkway.

The new charges against Bedrick will likely be unsealed next week but prosecutors told the judge they would seek homicide charges.

Bedrick pleaded not guilty to multiple charges last week, including felony aggravated DWI and operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Her attorney claims she was on medication that was prescribed to her - for various medical conditions.

MORE NEWS: Murder-suicide of 5 in Syosset stemmed from dispute over will of deceased mother, sale of her home

Chantee Lans reports on an adult son distraught over the possible sale of his recently deceased mother's home.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.