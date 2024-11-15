Houston-bound Southwest flight out of Denver delayed after phone catches fire; 2 people injured

DENVER, Colorado -- Two people were injured after a Houston-bound Southwest flight from Denver was evacuated due to a burning cell phone.

According to airline officials, a cell phone battery ignited on the plane at the Denver International Airport gate Friday morning.

All 108 passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 3316 were evacuated safely, the airline said. The passengers in the back of the plane exited using emergency slides, and the passengers in front deplaned normally.

One passenger reported a minor injury during the evacuation and the passenger whose phone caught fire was reportedly treated for burns.

In a statement Friday, the airline said a seat caught on fire from the burning phone and was successfully extinguished by crew members.

The flight was headed to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport. Southwest said it was working to accommodate the passengers on another aircraft to Houston.

An investigation into the incident continues.

