'SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days' -- Week 2 quiz



As the "SportsCenter" quest tovisit all 50 states in 50 daysrolls on, so does our quest to test your state-specific knowledge.

This week, SC's American tour will spend July 4 in New York at theNathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and the MLB Subway Series before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, for the PLL and WLL All-Star games. To cap off the week, the show will be in Michigan to tackle theEdward Jones Major League Pickleball Midseason Tournament.

For the Week 2 quiz, we're bringing you one question pertaining to each of the next seven stops: New York, Missouri, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Arizona, Kentucky and Michigan.

There is also a fan poll about rivalry games that just might elicit a passionate response from college football fans -- but don't take our word for it.