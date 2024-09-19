NYPD says 17-year-old suspected gang member brought gun to high school on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A student set off panic after he was found with a gun at a school on Staten Island.

Police say the 17-year-old had a loaded 0.45 caliber firearm in his backpack at Curtis High School on Wednesday.

Officials say they found the gun after another student voiced their concern.

In a statement, authorities said: "Everyday, NYPD Schools Safety works diligently to protect our children. Yesterday, a student brought a gun to school. Our agents, working closely with school administration and 120th Precinct removed this firearm before it entered the school."

According to the NYPD, the student is suspected to be a gang member.

