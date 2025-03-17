Some notable contenders for New York City mayor missing from St. Patrick's parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The St. Patrick's Day Parade marched through Manhattan on Monday, but despite normally being a big draw for politicians -- especially in a campaign year -- some notable contenders were missing.

It came as the city announced which candidates running for New York City mayor were eligible for matching taxpayer funds.

Only a few of those seeking the office participated in Monday's parade.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was one. She only just entered the race for mayor and raised a bit more than $128,000, falling short of the amount needed for matching funds.

"I think that we have done a phenomenal job in just five days, something that folks haven't been able to do in a year," she said. "We did it in five days. I feel amazing about our efforts where we are right now. I just said a minute ago we are in the rocket ship and shooting for the stars."

Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running, isn't eligible for matching funds, in part because of the corruption case against him. But politics took a back seat to the parade.

"When you march here you not only go through the ceremonial period of marching, but you acknowledge the rich contribution this community has served our city," Adams said.

And Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly noted her Irish roots, but demurred when discussing the mayoral race.

"I will leave it up to the very smart voters of this great city to decide who they want me to work with as mayor, and we've got a lot of months to go," Hochul said.

Some New Yorkers watching thought they would see more politicians in the mix -- like former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Because he brought us through the pandemic and like steadied the ship, it felt like, so we'd like to see that," one parade-goer said.

Cuomo's campaign is off to a strong start financially, raising $1.5 million in 13 days.

And while some voters aren't sure who they will vote for, they told Eyewitness News they know they want change and for crime to go down.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.