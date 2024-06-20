State-licensed weed dispensary opens near Times Square on 8th Ave

Jim Dolan has more on the new state-licensed cannabis dispensary called Nicklz.

Jim Dolan has more on the new state-licensed cannabis dispensary called Nicklz.

Jim Dolan has more on the new state-licensed cannabis dispensary called Nicklz.

Jim Dolan has more on the new state-licensed cannabis dispensary called Nicklz.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A state-licensed cannabis dispensary opens for business on Thursday at Eight Avenue near 48th Street in Manhattan.

Nicklz, is supported by the New York Cannabis Social Equity Investment Fund, a public-private fund created to provide opportunities for justice-involved individuals who have received a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license from the State Office of Cannabis Management.

The state-licensed cannabis shop will legally sell only state-approved and certified products.

The dispensary is owned by Nick Koury, who noted that the fund was instrumental in helping him get the dispensary business started and was emblematic of people who come from humble beginnings and worked hard to succeed.

Directly across the street from his licensed shop on Eight Avenue, was an illegal weed dealer selling cheaper and unregulated marijuana products.

The illegal shops near Koury's legal shop are now closed down by police and padlocked under a new initiative to protect licensed cannabis sellers.

"We were being flooded by illegal operators, that era is over," Koury said.

Dozens of illegal storefronts have been shut down in recent weeks. The owners and landlords were given stiff fines and penalties in order to protect the state's licensed dealers.

Koury hopes stores like his will change the whole perception of marijuana products.

The dispensary will carry a full variety of products that are tested to emphasize public health and safety for adult use.

A second fund-sponsored dispensary, NY Elite Cannabis, also is opening June 20 at 42-15 Bell Blvd, in Queens.

Governor Kathy Hochul says illegal shops got a head start in the market and there still may be as many as 3,000 illegal shops operating in New York.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.