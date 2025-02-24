1 person missing, 3 dead after boat overturns off Staten Island

STAPLETON HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Search teams are expected back on the scene where a boat overturned in Ambrose Channel off Staten Island on Monday.

Three people were killed and two others were injured, one critically in the accident on Sunday.

The boat overturned around noon Sunday in the channel between Staten Island, Sandy Hook, New Jersey and the Rockaway Peninsula.

The boat was not close to shore at the time.

The Coast Guard and police units found five people in distress and took three of them to the Coast Guard Station in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. Another two were airlifted to Staten Island University Hospital.

There is no word on the victim's names or ages or what brought them out on the water on the mild, but still very chilly February day.

The water of the lower New York Bay is still very cold, and being in the water could put you at risk for hypothermia.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the vessel that sank was a Grady White -- personal speed boats that can be as small as 18 feet.

