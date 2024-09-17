10-year-old boy riding bike critically injured after being struck by driver on Staten Island: police

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Staten Island on Tuesday.

Police responded to Nicholas Street and Richmond Terrace around 3:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a male driver.

The driver was taken into custody in connection to a previous warrant.

The child was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.