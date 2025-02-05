Stolen parrot worth $7K from pet store in Saddle Brook found safe, suspect remains at large: police

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police said a valuable parrot that was stolen from a bird shop in New Jersey has been found, but the suspect is still at large.

Saddle Brook Police said they issued a warrant for 24-year-old Onyx Calderon for the theft of an African Grey Parrot valued at $7,000.

The African Grey Parrot was located in Paterson, NJ, and safely returned to the store owner at Birds by Joe 2 in Saddle Brook.

Police used surveillance video and images to identify the suspect.

Police do not have Calderon in custody and are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Calderon to contact the Saddle Brook Police Department 24-hours at 201-843-7000, or the Detective Bureau direct at 201-587-2927.

Surveillance video showed the parrot being taken after the suspect asked to see an African Grey parrot at Birds by Joe 2.

Police say the clerk put the parrot in a cage to show the man, but then he grabbed the cage and ran out of the store.

"He asks all the right questions," the Birds by Joe 2 owner told Eyewitness News. "He appeared to be very sincere. I hope and pray somebody knows that the bird is okay or to just bring it back."

According to zoo officials, African Grey parrots are among the most illegally trafficked birds in the world.

