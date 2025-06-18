2 teens in custody after police chase in Rockland County ends in crash

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two teenagers were taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Rockland County.

Police say it all started with the teens smashing the window of a car parked in a driveway in Clarkstown and ended with a crash in Stony Point.

Officials say there were plenty of dangerous moments in between that put lives at risk.

Surveillance video shows when a 16-year-old was unable to punch out the window of a parked car, a rock was thrown through the back window.

It's unclear why the vehicle belonging to another teen was targeted, but it touched off a police chase that crossed into other towns and ended with the suspects driving through back yards before crashing into a tree.

Stony Point police were back on the scene Wednesday where the chase ended. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday as a burgundy Acura barreled down a narrow private dead end street and drove over a stone wall.

Earlier, a homeowner in New City who witnessed the vandalism had called 911 and followed the car.

At one point, the two teens inside got on the Palisades Parkway where state police got involved.

The suspects got off in Stony Point where officers tried to strike a balance.

"We called off the pursuit but the officers followed at a safe distance and again they started using side streets which kind of made it more dangerous but easier for us not at a high speed," said Stony Point Police Lt. Dan Schoales.

No injuries were reported.

Due to the suspects' age, their case is being handled in family court. They are facing a slew of charges, including felony criminal mischief.

