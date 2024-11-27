Stowaway discovered aboard flight from NYC's JFK Airport to Paris

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A stowaway snuck onto a Delta Air Lines flight at Kennedy Airport Tuesday and wasn't noticed until the flight was about to land in Paris.

The woman was detected on board Delta Flight 264, which departed Kennedy for Charles de Gaulle Airport just before 11 a.m.

A flight attendant eventually figured out that a woman was staying in the plane's bathrooms for unusual periods of time.

"TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass completed the airport security screening without any prohibited items. The individual bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations and was able to board the aircraft," TSA said in a statement.

Federal law enforcement investigated the incident and determined it was non-criminal.

"Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security. That's why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end," Delta said in a statement.

