Students in Queens to talk to astronaut Dr. Jonny Kim live at ISS

The students will speak to astronaut Dr. Jonny Kim as he works on the International Space Station.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A group of students in Queens will get the rare chance to speak to an astronaut in space on Friday.

Dr. Jonny Kim will be live from the International Space Station answering all space related questions on a special video call.

It'll take place at the auditorium of the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The event was organized by Congresswoman Grace Meng. She serves as the top Democrat on the committee that provides annual appropriations for NASA.

Kids of all ages will be there, from first graders to 12th graders.

Kim launched to the International Space Station in April for his very first spaceflight and is on an eight-month mission where he and other astronauts are conducting scientific research.

Kim is a child of South Korean immigrants and became an astronaut after serving as a U.S. Navy Seal, receiving the silver star and bronze star, and earning a medical degree from Harvard Medical School.

Officials say he made history by becoming the first Korean American astronaut.

