Subway train headed towards Hudson Yards gets stuck between stations after conductor passes out

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A subway train got stuck between stations Monday night when the conductor became unconscious after suffering a medical emergency.

The MTA says a female train conductor was operating a No. 7 train headed towards Hudson Yards around 5:30 p.m., when she reported not feeling well.

Passengers on the train, that was stuck between Times Sq-42nd Street station and the 34 Street-Hudson Yards station, had to wait for another conductor to walk through the tunnel, jump onto the train and take the controls.

The conductor was taken to Mount Sinai West, according to the FDNY, where she's expected to recover.

There's no word yet on what caused the conductor to pass out.

