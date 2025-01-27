23-year-old woman pushed into subway in Washington Heights; suspect in custody

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 23-year-old woman was pushed into the side of a train in Washington Heights, police said.

The incident happened at the 175 Street station around 9 a.m.

Police say the woman bounced off the side of the "A" train as it was arriving before falling onto the platform.

The woman was treated for bruises to her face, hands, knees and shoulder at Mount Sinai Morningside.

A 26-year-old suspect was caught at the 181st Street station.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

