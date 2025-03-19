Trump administration threatens to pull MTA funding if agency does not provide crime stats

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Trump administration is threatening to pull federal funding from the MTA unless the transit agency provides data on subway crime by the end of the month.

The president also wants New York to drop congestion pricing, which would mean the state needs even more federal dollars.

Threats to public safety on the nation's largest transit agency are unacceptable. That is why the Trump administration says it's stepping in, putting federal funding for the MTA at risk.

In a letter to transit CEO Janno Leiber, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says commuters are sick of jeopardizing their safety to travel around the city, and that if the MTA doesn't do anything to fix certain problems, the Federal Transit Administration would take enforcement actions such as redirecting or withholding federal funding.

Specifically, the letter asks the MTA to do the following: share plans to reduce crime, including assaults on customers, address violence against transit workers, reduce injuries and fatalities from suicide and subway surfing vents and deter fare evasion.

This all comes amid a battle between the MTA and the federal government over congestion pricing.

The trump administration is attempting to kill the toll program with a deadline of this Friday to end it, but the state is suing and doesn't plan to stop collecting the much-needed fees from drivers.

"The deadline will come and go and the congestion pricing program will continue to deliver a much better traffic environment for New York and a lot of economic benefits as well.

As for a response to the letter, MTA Chief Policy and External Relations John J. McCarthy said, "We are happy to discuss with Secretary Duffy our efforts, alongside the NYPD, to reduce crime and fare evasion. The good news is numbers are moving in the right direction: crime is down 40% compared to the same period in 2020 right before the pandemic, and so far in 2025 there are fewer daily major crimes in transit than any non-pandemic year ever. Moreover, in the second half of last year subway fare evasion was down 25% after increasing dramatically during Covid."

The driver spoke out after the scary incident.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.