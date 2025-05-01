24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man raped on 1-train in Greenwich Village, police search for attacker

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 11:03AM
Police searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting man o 1 train in Manhattan
The suspect was captured on video following the incident.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Greenwich Village are searching for the person who raped a man on the subway.

It happened on Saturday, just after 4 a.m., aboard a number 1 train near the Christopher Street station.

Authorities say the attacker made sexual remarks and demanded money from the 27-year-old victim before forcing him to perform a sex act.

The suspect then ran off from the subway station.

The victim was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker is described as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

