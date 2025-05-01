Man raped on 1-train in Greenwich Village, police search for attacker

The suspect was captured on video following the incident.

The suspect was captured on video following the incident.

The suspect was captured on video following the incident.

The suspect was captured on video following the incident.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Greenwich Village are searching for the person who raped a man on the subway.

It happened on Saturday, just after 4 a.m., aboard a number 1 train near the Christopher Street station.

Authorities say the attacker made sexual remarks and demanded money from the 27-year-old victim before forcing him to perform a sex act.

The suspect then ran off from the subway station.

The victim was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker is described as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing inside Lower Manhattan subway station

The initial incident happened in the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station last Friday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.