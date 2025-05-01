Man raped on 1-train in Greenwich Village, police search for attacker

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Greenwich Village are searching for the person who raped a man on the subway.
It happened on Saturday, just after 4 a.m., aboard a number 1 train near the Christopher Street station.
Authorities say the attacker made sexual remarks and demanded money from the 27-year-old victim before forcing him to perform a sex act.
The suspect then ran off from the subway station.
The victim was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition.
The attacker is described as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and white and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.