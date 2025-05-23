Subway conductor punched in face in random attack at 42 Street-Grand Central Station

It happened on Thursday evening at the 42 Street-Grand Central Station.

It happened on Thursday evening at the 42 Street-Grand Central Station.

It happened on Thursday evening at the 42 Street-Grand Central Station.

It happened on Thursday evening at the 42 Street-Grand Central Station.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for the man who punched a subway conductor in the face.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at the 42 Street-Grand Central Station.

The 55-year-old worker was looking out of the conductors' window while onboard a stopped northbound "5" train when a man suddenly punched him in the face.

The attacker then ran off.

EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The attacker is described as man with a medium complexion, approximately 35 to 39 years old, 6'2" inches tall, a medium build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Security increased at sensitive locations for Jewish community in NYC after DC shootings

Phil Taitt reports security is heightened after the shooting of 2 Israeli embassy members in DC.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.