Police arrest man who fell asleep with loaded gun on subway staircase in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police arrested a man with a loaded gun on a subway staircase.

The man had fallen asleep with the weapon in plain view on the steps in Brooklyn.

The officers immediately grabbed the weapon and then handcuffed the suspect. They say he is someone who they have dealt with before.

The man is now in jail.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News



Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.