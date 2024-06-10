State lawmakers pass bill to rename subway station after Stonewall National Monument

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Christopher Street Station in the West Village is set to get a name change.

A bill changing the 1 train subway stop to 'Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument Station' awaits Governor Hochul's signature.

The change is to commemorate the Stonewall Inn uprising in 1969.

The site is considered the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement.

