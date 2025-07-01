2 men rescued in Long Island Sound after kayak sank

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Two men were rescued from the Long Island Sound on Monday night after their kayak sank.

They were rescued by two Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau Officers and two Smithtown Harbor Master Officers.

They found the men treading water after one of them managed to place a 911 call around 5:30 p.m.

One man was wearing a life jacket, and about a mile from shore, the other was closer but was not wearing a life jacket.

They were brought back to the dock at Kings Park Bluff and checked by first responders, but declined further medical treatment.

