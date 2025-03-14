Long Island woman arrested, accused of working as fake dentist

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police have arrested a woman for allegedly running a fake dental practice out of her home.

Investigators were tipped off to Yolany Mejia Carranza by three patients. One of the patients told police they are suffering from nerve damage and facial paralysis.

Carranza was arrested on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. at her home on Heckscher Avenue in Bay Shore.

A search of the home revealed a fully functioning dentist's office, where she was allegedly doing dental work without the training or license to do it.

In addition to the Bay Shore location, detectives believe Carranza was previously operating an illegal dental business at 135 Broadway in Huntington Station.

Police say Carranza targeted the Hispanic community.

She has been charged with three counts of unauthorized practice of a profession.

Police are encouraging more patients to come forward.

Anyone with information or who believes they are a victim is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

