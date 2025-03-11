Milagros Soto becomes highest-ranking female in Suffolk County PD history

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- History was made on Long Island at the Suffolk County Police Advancement ceremony on Tuesday.

The new chief of operations became the highest-ranking female in department history.

Milagros Soto has been the first Hispanic and highest-ranking woman in the jobs she's been promoted to.

Don't be fooled by her small physical stature, Milagros Soto is rising fast.

She's now the highest-ranking woman in Suffolk County's whole police department after being promoted to chief of operations on Tuesday.

"I grew up in the lower east side of Manhattan. I didn't see a lot of women in law enforcement. I came out here to Suffolk County and when I started, there were very little women, there were very few who spoke Spanish," Soto said.

Chief Soto has been with the Suffolk Police Department for nearly 37 years.

She started in the 4th precinct but then sharpened her skills as a deputy inspector in the 3rd.

Shortly after the height of the MS-13 gang violence, which made national headlines, the brutal killings of teenagers left communities living on edge and Soto knew how to connect with those communities.

"I would go out and speak to large congregations in the church to give out certain messages of needing assistance to help keep them safe," Soto said.

From there she was a liaison for former Commissioner Geraldine Hart's administration at a time of massive police reform in Suffolk.

"When you rise through these ranks, you have the opportunity to sit at the table, and provide some insight, at a field that is male-dominated," Soto said.

There are nearly 2,600 sworn officers on the force in Suffolk. 333 of them are women, but of that number, even fewer rising to any position above detective.

The bosses who fondly call Chief Soto "Millie" are hoping she can help change that.

"I think oftentimes as women we second guess ourselves..can we do this? So have confidence in yourself," Soto said.

