Suffolk County police officer slashed in overnight incident

The officer is expected to recover after being slashed in the leg and chin.

The officer is expected to recover after being slashed in the leg and chin.

The officer is expected to recover after being slashed in the leg and chin.

The officer is expected to recover after being slashed in the leg and chin.

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- An Amityville police officer is recovering after being slashed in an overnight incident.

The incident happened on Gibbs Road Tuesday night just after 1 a.m.

The officer was attacked after confronting two men looking into parked vehicles.

He was slashed in the leg and the chin and taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he is expected to recover.

The Suffolk Police Department is planning to release more information.

The two men were arrested, and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

ALSO READ: Man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing inside Lower Manhattan subway station