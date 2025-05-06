Suffolk County police officer slashed in overnight incident

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- An Amityville police officer is recovering after being slashed in an overnight incident.
The incident happened on Gibbs Road Tuesday night just after 1 a.m.
The officer was attacked after confronting two men looking into parked vehicles.
He was slashed in the leg and the chin and taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he is expected to recover.
The Suffolk Police Department is planning to release more information.
The two men were arrested, and charges are pending.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
