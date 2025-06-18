'Always Sunny' season 17 sees 'Golden Bachelor,' 'Abbott Elementary' crossovers

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 sees wild crossovers with "The Golden Bachelor" and "Abbott Elementary." It premieres July 9 on FXX and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Season 17 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" brings wild antics, salty language, and lots of laughs. In other words, it's business as usual!

The show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.

The season 17 trailer hints at a crossover between "Sunny" and "The Golden Bachelor" with Frank looking for love, or... something, as we see him happily swoon over a parody of the "Hawk Tuah" girl.

We'll also see the "Sunny" side of the crossover with "Abbott Elementary." It probably won't shock you when we say that it's a little racier than the "Abbott" version.

We clipped a portion of the trailer, which you can see in the video player above. The full uncensored trailer can be seen HERE.

Here's what the official synopsis tells us about the upcoming season:

"They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.

And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That's been plain since 2005. But they're also human beings. They crave love.. respect... conditional freedom... constant adulation... histrionic amounts of attention... non-stop gratification... and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

In Season 17, they'll chase down them all. And the money. Obviously, the money. They don't want to spend the rest of their lives working like dogs."

Season 17 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premieres July 9 on FXX and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

