Police investigate stabbing near gas station in Sunset Park

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 3:22PM
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A stabbing investigation is underway near a gas station in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning.

Police were on the scene near 36th Street and 5th Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

