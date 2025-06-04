Man linked to Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing taken into custody at JFK Airport: sources

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A person who allegedly helped a 25-year-old man manufacture the car explosion in Palm Springs, California, last month was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy Airport and will appear in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn, before he is moved to California.

The charges will be announced in California ahead of 32-year-old Daniel Park's removal proceeding before a federal judge in Downtown Brooklyn.

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, California, died in the blast. He is believed to have been behind the attack, motivated by "nihilistic ideations."

The person taken into custody on Wednesday likely helped Bartkus obtain materials for the device.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

