Suspect shot, killed by security guard after shooting at church in Michigan, police say

WAYNE, Mich. -- A gunman opened fire during a service at a suburban Detroit church on Sunday, wounding at least one person before a security guard killed him, police said.

The incident happened at Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, a city of about 17,000 people outside Detroit around 11 a.m., the church's pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr., told the Detroit News.

Police said one person was shot in the leg. Kelly said a church member ran the shooter over with his truck, giving the security guard time to shoot him. The person who was shot in the leg was the security guard, the pastor told the newspaper. No one else was hurt, he said.

About 150 people were attending the service, Kelly said.

Messages The Associated Press left Sunday morning with the Wayne Police Department, on the church voicemail and on the church's Facebook page were not immediately returned.

The FBI issued a statement, saying, "Our leadership and support teams are on the ground, at the scene, in Wayne, Michigan providing assistance and investigative support."

Homeland Security officials also confirmed to ABC News their agency is monitoring the situation.

ABC News contributed to this report.