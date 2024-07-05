Suspect wanted for woman's murder dies after standoff in Toms River: Police

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a man wanted for killing a woman last week took his own life during a standoff in Toms River, New Jersey on Friday.

Maxwell Johnston, 35, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff at a home on the 1900 block of Ravenwood Drive, police said.

Maxwell Johnston

Johnston was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Gabriella Caroleo of Seaside Heights.

The murder happened in Manchester Township on June 27.

Friday's standoff lasted for seven hours, police say, and at one point officers were calling the incident an active shooter situation.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated, but the police now say there is no longer a danger to the public.

"We thank everyone in the neighborhood for their patience as this situation is concluded and there is no further danger to the public," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer stated.

