Suspect wanted in several states accused of holding woman captive in Bridgeport

A suspect wanted for several crimes in multiple states is under arrest in Connecticut.

A suspect wanted for several crimes in multiple states is under arrest in Connecticut.

A suspect wanted for several crimes in multiple states is under arrest in Connecticut.

A suspect wanted for several crimes in multiple states is under arrest in Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A suspect wanted for several crimes in multiple states is under arrest in Connecticut after police say he was holding a woman hostage.

Police say 27-year-old Nicholas Allwood was holding a woman captive in a house on Gregory Street in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

She escaped, but police say Allwood chased her with a knife before police responding to the scene wrestled the weapon away.

Police believe Allwood was hiding in the home when they were getting ready to go inside. They did not know the woman was being held hostage.

The 35-year-old woman was not hurt.

Allwood is facing a slew of charges including kidnapping and assault.

Police say he is suspected in at least two stabbings and they say he has felony warrants in other states -- including one for attempted murder in New York.

He is also wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement out of New York.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.