Suspects wanted in connection to string of burglaries at drug stores in Queens, Brooklyn

Police are looking for at least 3 people wanted in connection to a series of burglaries of drug stores in Queens and Brooklyn.

A video from December 15 shows two suspects using a crowbar to break the glass front door of a pharmacy in Flushing.

The suspected burglars have hit at least 8 drug stores since December 6, police said.

Police said they always strike before dawn while the stores are closed and often have the help of a getaway driver.

The getaway vehicle is described as a gray Infiniti sedan, according to police.

Police said they've made off with cash and narcotics.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

