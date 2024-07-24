Domestic dispute leads to suspicious package found in car outside NYPD precinct in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A domestic dispute between cousins ended with a "potentially viable improvised explosive device" discovered in a car outside an East Harlem precinct.

Two men pulled up to the 25th Precinct at around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver claimed he was the victim of a domestic assault by a passenger, armed with a machete.

Police recovered the machete and took the suspect into custody.

The victim told police there was an explosive device in the car, which they then recovered.

Police were unable to say if it was functional, calling it an "potentially viable improvised explosive device."

Police released details after a suspicious package was found outside an NYPD precinct.

Both men have criminal records with about 10 to 20 prior arrests each.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

