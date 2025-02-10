'Tap & Snatch Crew' stealing phones and livlihoods from rideshare drivers in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Federation of Taxi Drivers is speaking out about recent robberies targeting rideshare drivers.

The union is expected to announce a $2,000 reward for any information leading to arrests.

Police say nearly two dozen incidents occurred in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island between late November and early this month.

NYFTD says the criminals responsible are being dubbed the "Tap and Snatch Crew."

Authorities say the suspects take phones from drivers while being dropped off and steal money through digital payment apps.

The new crime wave comes as drivers no longer carry cash, with 80% of RideShare drivers now paid by wire transfer, their earnings are stored in their cell phones.

"Your phone is now your cash, these predators know that by stealing a driver's phone, they're not just taking a device-they're emptying bank accounts, draining digital wallets, and shutting down that driver's ability to work. This must stop. Drivers must stay vigilant, keep phones secured, avoid handling devices during trips, and report suspicious passengers immediately," said Fernando Mateo, NYSFTD spokesperson.

The NYSFTD is calling on the NYPD to keep them abreast of crime patterns like this one.

"The NYPD must notify the NYSFTD as soon as crime patterns like this emerge. Drivers are on the frontlines every day, and we need to know when we're being targeted. Keeping us in the dark only helps the criminals," said Steven Rivera, NYSFTD President. "Without their phones, drivers can't access Uber, Lyft, or any other RideShare service."

Janice Yu has the latest from the Bronx.

