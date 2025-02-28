Teen boy suspected of moving subway trains at least 8 times after MTA gear allegedly found

The teen was allegedly found with MTA gear at his Bronx high school.

The teen was allegedly found with MTA gear at his Bronx high school.

The teen was allegedly found with MTA gear at his Bronx high school.

The teen was allegedly found with MTA gear at his Bronx high school.

BRONX (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy allegedly caught entering his Bronx high school with MTA gear is suspected of moving subway trains at least eight times.

The teen was charged with trespassing in six different incidents in the subway system in recent weeks.

He was previously charged with moving an R subway train in Brooklyn on January 25 and attempting to enter the conductor's cab of a number 2 subway train in the Bronx on Feb 18.

The boy set off a metal detector while entering the Alfred E. Smith Technical High School in the Bronx.

School safety agents say they found MTA gear in his bag, including an orange MTA vest, transit radios, train keys and an MTA identification card.

The student ran out of the school and left everything behind.

He was later taken into custody at a Bronx home.

Anthony Johnson reports from West Long Branch, New Jersey.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.