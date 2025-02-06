11-year-old reunited with officer who rescued him from freezing New Jersey lake

WEST LONG BRANCH (WABC) -- It was a touching moment when 11-year-old Ben Santos got to hug and thank Officer David Brosonski who saved him after he fell through the ice at Franklin Lake in West Long Branch on Monday.

Santos and Officer Brosonski were reunited on Thursday and Santos presented the patrolman who pulled him from the frigid lake with a handwritten letter.

Santos said he was so happy that Officer Brosonski was unwavering in his determination, walking some 75 feet out to reach the stranded boy.

"I'm really thankful for him to save me and how he risked his life to help me. And it's just. I'm very thankful for that," Santos said.

He said he walked across the lake that had been frozen last week, but parts had thawed by Monday afternoon, to get home to walk the family dog.

"So it sounded like wind, snow like crackles and stuff like that. So I tried to step back and when I stepped back, it broke and I just plunged into the water," Santos said.

His father had been talking to him on the phone, but his intuition kicked in when Ben stopped answering calls.

Santos is fully recovered from a touch of frostbite.

"I couldn't feel my legs and my body started to freeze," Santos said.

Officer Brosonski was joined by his colleagues who helped in Monday's rescue and was touched by Santos' letter of appreciation.

"It's definitely heartwarming reading. It's it's nice to hear," Brosonski said.

