Teen injured after falling off train while subway surfing in Queens

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Subway surfing ended with a teenager injured in Queens.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Briarwood station off Queens Boulevard and Main Street.

The 16-year-old was train surfing when he fell off the top of an F Train.

He suffered injuries to his legs and was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

