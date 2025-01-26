24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen injured after falling off train while subway surfing in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, January 26, 2025 5:08AM
Teenager falls off subway while train surfing in Queens
A teenager fell off the F Train while subway surfing in Queens.

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Subway surfing ended with a teenager injured in Queens.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Briarwood station off Queens Boulevard and Main Street.

The 16-year-old was train surfing when he fell off the top of an F Train.

He suffered injuries to his legs and was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW