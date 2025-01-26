Teen injured after falling off train while subway surfing in Queens

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Subway surfing ended with a teenager injured in Queens.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Briarwood station off Queens Boulevard and Main Street.
The 16-year-old was train surfing when he fell off the top of an F Train.
He suffered injuries to his legs and was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.
