17-year-old shot in the head and killed in the Bronx; police search for suspect

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 17-year-old was fatally shot in a Bronx park following reports of a water gun fight Tuesday night.
Police say Darrell Harris was shot in the head and right arm in Starlight Park at Sheridan Boulevard and East 173 Street at around 8:15 p.m.
He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead later.
Detectives are looking into whether a water gun fight turned into a shooting with a real gun.
No motive has been identified and the victim has no prior interaction with police
The investigation is ongoing.
