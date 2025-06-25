17-year-old shot in the head and killed in the Bronx; police search for suspect

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 17-year-old was fatally shot in a Bronx park following reports of a water gun fight Tuesday night.

Police say Darrell Harris was shot in the head and right arm in Starlight Park at Sheridan Boulevard and East 173 Street at around 8:15 p.m.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead later.

Detectives are looking into whether a water gun fight turned into a shooting with a real gun.

No motive has been identified and the victim has no prior interaction with police

The investigation is ongoing.

