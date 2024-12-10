Two teens indicted for shooting of 7-year-old outside a Starbucks in Harlem, DA says

HARLEM (WABC) -- Two teens were indicted for the shooting of a 7-year-old of girl outside of a Starbucks in Harlem last month, District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.

17-year-old True Womack and 19-year-old Daniel Idowu are charged in separate indictments with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal procession of a weapon, Bragg said.

"As alleged, Daniel Idowu and True Womack callously shot at individuals on a crowded Manhattan sidewalk, seriously injuring a 7-year-old innocent bystander," said District Attorney Bragg. "Thankfully, the child lived and brave police officers were able to act quickly to apprehend these defendants and prevent them from causing further harm," Bragg said.

According to court documents, Idowu and Womack wearing all black clothing and face coverings, were walking across the street from a Starbucks on Bradhurst Avenue when they each took out a firearm and shot several times towards individuals, striking a 7-year-old girl who was walking past the Starbucks.

The child was struck in the stomach and was hospitalized with injuries to her stomach, liver and colon that required surgery, court documents said.

Idowu and Womack fled the scene, running northbound on Bradhurst Avenue, and through Jackie Robinson Park onto Edgecombe Avenue. Officers responded within minutes, chasing the defendants. During the chase, Idowu attempted to jump over a fence into the park and threw a firearm into the park. Officers were able to stop and arrest them.

A firearm was recovered near where Idowu tried to jump the fence. The next morning, officers searched the park again and recovered another firearm.

