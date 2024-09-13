Woman on mission to find treasures tossed away as trash in New York City

Lucy Yang goes along with NYC woman on a trash walk to find hidden treasures to give a second life.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One woman is taking to the streets of New York City to give discarded items a second chance.

Her social media handle is @thetrashwalker and every week, Anna Sacks goes through the garbage.

"Right now New York City spends over $400 million just bringing our trash to landfills and incinerators," Sacks said.

For the last six years, Sacks has gone to Columbia University in the springtime where treasures are tossed to the curb.

Students have only 24 to move out after their last exam or suffer a hefty fine. In that pressure to leave, many items get thrown out -- from refrigerators to food to brand new clothes.

Sacks, who went to Columbia University, wishes the university would give that stockpile away instead of throw it away. She's even willing to help organize.

"There's so much potential to do better there," she said.

Sacks has become an expert in waste and took Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang on a walk on garbage night. At one stop she actually found a book where her photo was featured.

Her biggest win was several years ago when she found an antique punchbowl which she sold for several thousand dollars. She loves the hunt, but there is a higher purpose.

"I want to divert as much as possible from landfills and incinerators," she said.

Sacks admits what she is doing is only a drop in the bucket. She argues companies could make a far bigger difference if they stop overproducing.