Thousands protest against Iranian president ahead of his UN General Assembly address

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of Iranian-Americans held a protest outside of the United Nations demanding justice for victims of Iran's regime.

The demonstration stretched an entire avenue.

Protesters filled the entire block on 47th Street.

They have covered the plaza with the faces of those they say have fallen for freedom.

Messages in chalk that read, "Build peaceful societies and ensure decision-making power, what girls want."

Political figures, human rights advocates, and Iranian survivors are denouncing the nearly 200 executions carried out since Masoud Pezeshkian took office.

An Iranian American nurse shared what she says was her firsthand experience treating pro-democracy protestors during the 2022 Iran uprising.

"When the wounded youth would come to the hospital, the regime was asking they be returned to the government," a translator said for the nurse. "They created secure treatment homes in Iran to treat the wounded youth. Since he became president we have had more than 180 executions and hangings."

"These crimes have to come to light and it's essential that we are all here to voice our opinions against this terrorist regime," a protester said.

Protestors say this is a weeklong demonstration.

As for the Iranian president, he is set to address the UN General Assembly Tuesday afternoon.

