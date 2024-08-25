Tiempo: 'The Bear' actress Liza Colon-Zayas, Ernesto, and undocumented youth internship

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we are joined by Boricua actress Liza Colon-Zayas of the FX/Hulu series "The Bear."

Liza was just nominated for an Emmy award for her performance in 'The Bear' now in its third season.

We'll hear from her, plus a paid internship program for undocumented youth in New York City as the city continues to see an influx of migrants.

"Beyond Rising" provides skills training, career mentorship, workforce development, financial empowerment and access to higher education for undocumented youth.

And, we move our focus once again to Puerto Rico and and yet another hurricane that knocked out power to 700-thousand customers on the island.

Ernesto - a category one storm - worried many who lived through the horrors of Hurricane Maria - a powerful category 4 storm that slammed Puerto Rico back in September 2017.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi defended the work Luma Energy has done and the utility's rapid response to the emergency.

We are joined by Fernando Rivera, the director of the Puerto Rico research hub at the University of Central Florida.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

