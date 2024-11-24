Tiempo 11/24/24: Boricua College celebrates 50-year anniversary; Saturday night youth soccer program

On this edition of Tiempo, we learn more about Boricua College as the school celebrates its 50th anniversary. Plus, hear about a Saturday night soccer program in Queens serving the city's Latino youth.

On this edition of Tiempo, we learn more about Boricua College as the school celebrates its 50th anniversary. Plus, hear about a Saturday night soccer program in Queens serving the city's Latino youth.

On this edition of Tiempo, we learn more about Boricua College as the school celebrates its 50th anniversary. Plus, hear about a Saturday night soccer program in Queens serving the city's Latino youth.

On this edition of Tiempo, we learn more about Boricua College as the school celebrates its 50th anniversary. Plus, hear about a Saturday night soccer program in Queens serving the city's Latino youth.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we'll tell you about a city soccer program under the Saturday night lights.

Queens Councilmember Francisco Moya and several community-based organizations spearheaded the initiative. The hope is to engage young immigrants, Latino youth and unaccompanied minors in Queens with the soccer program.

We'll speak with the councilman and one of the soccer coaches about the program and how you can get involved.

But first, it's Puerto Rican Heritage Month, and New York City's Boricua College is celebrating its golden 50th anniversary!

The four-year, accredited institution employs one of the largest concentrations of Latino bilingual professionals in New York City.

Founded by Boricuas in 1974, the college has expanded to include three campus centers, and the school even had a city street recently named after it.

Joining us to discuss the school's milestone is Aurea Morales-Gonzalez, the dean of admissions at Boricua College's Brooklyn campus.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.