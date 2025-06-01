Tiempo 6/1/25: Federal attacks on the US legal system and its impacts on the Latino community

On this edition of Tiempo, we hear more about the work and mission of the LatinoJustice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (PRLDEF) amid federal attacks on the U.S. judicial system.

On this edition of Tiempo, we hear more about the work and mission of the LatinoJustice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (PRLDEF) amid federal attacks on the U.S. judicial system.

On this edition of Tiempo, we hear more about the work and mission of the LatinoJustice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (PRLDEF) amid federal attacks on the U.S. judicial system.

On this edition of Tiempo, we hear more about the work and mission of the LatinoJustice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (PRLDEF) amid federal attacks on the U.S. judicial system.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we hear more about the work and mission of the LatinoJustice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (PRLDEF) amid federal attacks on the U.S. judicial branch of government.

Dating back 50 years ago, the national nonprofit has a half-century history of advocating and challenging the rule of law to empower the Latino community.

The organization started after three Puerto Rican attorneys used the legal system to challenge the inequities against the Puerto Rican diaspora in NYC.

Joining us to discuss the recent attacks on law and how it affects Latinos is the president of the organization, Lourdes Rosado.

Meanwhile, New York City's Latin Restaurant Weeks is back!

The two-week event drives awareness and customers to Latino restaurants throughout the city. There are so many discounts for people to take advantage of, and Tiempo has the details.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.