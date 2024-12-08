Tiempo 12/8/24: Future of immigration programs under President-elect Donald Trump's 2nd term

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, a special honor for the legendary Rita Moreno.

The Boricua actress, activist and former Tiempo guest is turning 93 years old, and to mark the occasion, toymaker Mattel made a doll in her honor.

The doll pays homage to the trailblazer with a gown she wore the night she won the Oscar in 1962 for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in "Westside Story." Tiempo has details on how and when you can get the special edition doll.

Also ahead, the Yonkers Fire Department is looking to hire and diversify the ranks.

The recruitment team has visited schools and community centers to get the word out. We talk to them about their recruitment efforts.

But right now, we focus on President-elect Donald Trump and his call for mass deportations.

Under Trump's plans, programs that offer temporary protection for immigrants may be at risk. One major concern centers around DACA: the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Immigration attorneys have been very busy preparing for the possibility of large-scale workplace raids and roundups in communities throughout the five boroughs and beyond.

Joining us to discuss the matter is attorney Steve Maggi.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

