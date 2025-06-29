Tiempo 6/29/25: New Jersey charter school celebrates first class of dual-diploma graduates

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we highlight one local school in New Jersey whose students are graduating with a special honor.

The Hoboken Dual Language School (HoLa) just graduated its first class, and those students wrapped up the year with a unique designation.

The 8th graders graduated with diplomas from both the New Jersey Department of Education and the Spanish Ministry of Education -- a first for any school in the Garden State.

Tiempo had HoLa on when Spain's Ministry of Education, and official partner of the Spanish government, recognized the school as an international Spanish academy. They're the only school in New Jersey to receive the designation.

Here to tell us more about is Jennifer Sargent, founder of the Hoboken Dual Language Charter School.

Also on our program, catching up with Mi Patria Puerto Rico.

Mi Patria Puerto Rico is an organization founded by Puerto Rican military veterans born in New York. The group volunteers on the island to help families rebuild after natural disasters.

We featured the organization on our program last year, and now co-founders Raymond Collazo and Carmen Iris Santiago are back to update us on Mi Patria's latest projects on the island.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.